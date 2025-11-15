Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami promises tribal welfare

Dehradun, Nov 15 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that the government is working with complete dedication and commitment for the welfare of the tribal and indigenous communities of the hill state.

Addressing an event in Udham Singh Nagar, the Chief Minister said, “Tribal society is the pride of the state. For their empowerment, under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, health-education facilities are being strengthened in 128 villages. Through various schemes, better opportunities are being provided to students.”

During the day, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Maharana Pratap Government College, Nanakmatta, inaugurated Nagar Panchayat office building and flagged off a cycle rally at the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas or Tribal Pride Day celebrations organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Nanakmatta (Udham Singh Nagar).

He said, “The commemoration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is not just a means to pay respect to Bhagwan Birsa Munda but also to spread awareness about the social, cultural and historic identity of the tribal communities.”

He said the state government has allocated Rs 50 lakh for the conservation and propagation of the social and cultural heritage of the tribal community through events like the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

CM Dhami hit out at the previous governments for suppressing information regarding the invaluable contribution of the tribal community in the country’s development and independence.

“But under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tribal community is getting its due respect. Today, nobody can dare to tinker with the history and traditions related to the tribal community,” he said.

Additionally, he offered prayers at Gurdwara Shri Nanakmatta Sahib for the happiness and prosperity of the residents of the state.

During the event, important announcements were made, such as establishing a free coaching centre, developing Nanakmatta as a tourist destination, and naming the Khatima bus station after Maharana Pratap, said the CM on X.

