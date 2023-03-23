Uttarakhand: Dhami govt completes one year; CM announces several schemes

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 23 : On the completion of one year term of the BJP government in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday presented a development booklet, "Ek Saal Nai Misal", published by the Information and Public Relations Department during a program at Dehradun's Rangers Ground.

On the sidelines of the day-long event, CM Dhami also laid the foundation stone of the city Forest at village Tarla Nagal Sahastradhara Marg, which is to be built on 12.45 hectares at a cost of about Rs 37 crore.

Along with Kanya Pujan, the Chief Minister observed the multipurpose camps, orgzed by various departments at the venue.

On the completion of one year term of the state government, various programs were orgzed across the state based on the achievements of the government. In all the districts of the state, district in-charge ministers, legislators and other public representatives participated in programs.

The Chief Minister made 16 announcements in the interest of the state.

The Inauguration of the Competitive Examination Transport Scheme was also announced. Under this scheme, candidates participating in the examinations will be given a 50 per cent concession in the fare of Transport Corporation buses in Uttarakhand.

Computer and information technology education will be implemented from class VI itself. Lab on Wheels "mobile laboratories" will be set up in all 13 districts of the state.

"Uttarakhand will be developed as the State Science Technology and Information Technology Corridor. Along with this, the state government will soon bring a "Science and Technology Innovation Policy" in this area," the CM said.

He also announced that a sports university of international standards will be established by upgrading the international stadium in Haldw's Goalapar.

"Chief Minister's Horticulture Scheme will be started to help the farmers in the state. Chief Minister's State Livestock Mission will be started to provide assistance to the cattle rearers in the state," he announced.

As per CM Dhami, Chief Minister Skill Development and Employment Scheme will be started in the state. In which graduate pass students and girl students will be provided skill training.

"Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana will be started to connect villages with a population of 250 in the state with main roads. On the basis of availability and suitability in each assembly constituency, A Amrit Sarovar Lake will be developed as a tourist spot and centre for water sports in each constituency," CM said.

An announcement was also made regarding, the District Employment and Skill Development Office.

"District Employment and Skill Development Office will be developed as the nodal office of the Self Employment Center," CM said.

"State government mobile schools (mobile schools) will be started so that children of labourers can also get proper school education. The work of widening the road from Diwalikhal to Gairsain will be done by the state government. On the death of a freedom fighter, his pension will be given to the widow," CM added.

Besides this, an integrated policy will be made to give wide recognition to the folk festivals of Uttarakhand, Uttaray, Phooldeyi, Harela, Egas, Budhi Diwali etc. and to celebrate them with full devotion and enthusiasm.

