Uttarakhand: Five Killed in Haldwani Violence, CM Dhami Reviews Situation, Appeals for Peace

At least five people were killed, and several cops sustained injuries in the violence that broke out in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday over the demolition of an “illegal” madrasa, according to reports.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, upon reviewing the situation, urged residents to maintain peace and directed authorities to address unruly behavior firmly. Dhami arrived in Haldwani on Friday, February 9, 2024, amidst heightened tensions in the area.

Addressing the media, Dhami stated, "An anti-encroachment drive has been underway in accordance with administrative directives. However, yesterday's violence erupted when authorities attempted to dismantle illegal structures, resulting in attacks on police officers, including women officers, and the pelting of stones." He condemned the violence, emphasizing Uttarakhand's revered status as 'Dev Bhoomi' (Land of the Gods).

"This unprecedented incident has tarnished the state's tranquility," Dhami lamented. "Some individuals sought to disrupt the peace by taking the law into their own hands. Journalists were also targeted, with cameras damaged and public property set ablaze." Dhami assured that video footage would be scrutinized, culprits identified, and legal action pursued.

Massive communal tensions erupted in the Haldwani area of Nainital district on Thursday evening following violence triggered by the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa. The demolition occurred in the presence of municipal commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, city magistrate Richa Singh, and SDM Paritosh Verma. In the aftermath of the attack, the district administration imposed a curfew in Haldwani and issued a 'shoot-at-sight' order against the rioters. Schools and colleges have been shut in the area, and orders have also been issued to suspend internet services in a bid to maintain the law and order situation.