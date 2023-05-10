Uttarakhand govt evacuates 17 people from violence-hit Manipur

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 10 : The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday evacuated 17 from violence-hit Mpur.

"Seventeen persons from Mpur reached Dehradun today safely. These include 14 students and one faculty and two members of their families," a state government statement said.

The evacuees were residents of Bageshwar, Almora, Haldw and Kashipur districts of Uttarakhand.

On reaching Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, the evacuees thanked Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and said that only with the quick help of the state government, they could reach Dehradun safely.

"The state government helped us in every way on our return to Dehradun. Right from arranging flight tickets to providing full security in Mpur was taken care of," one of them said.

"Students of the state studying at the National Sports University located in Mpur have been evacuated on Wednesday. The parents were particularly worried about their safety in Mpur. In the past, understanding the problems of these students, Chief Minister Dhami had instructed to bring the students studying in Mpur safely to Uttarakhand. Along with this, instructions were given to make arrangements for air tickets etc. for their return", the statement said.

According to the information, 10 out of 17 students are from National Sports University, 4 NIT and one faculty and their family members are included in this.

All of them were sent from Jolly Grant airport to ISBT Dehradun by district administration vehicles from where they would be sent to their destinations via bus, the statement said.

