Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra Suspended for 3 Days After IMD Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rain

Kedarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended for three days after the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in the region. The district administration has been placed on high alert to ensure the safety of pilgrims and local residents. The IMD forecasted heavy rain in Rudraprayag, Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, and other districts from August 12 to 14. Due to recent flash floods triggered by rain in Uttarkashi, authorities have increased vigilance.

⚠️ भारी बारिश की चेतावनी | केदारनाथ यात्रा 3 दिन स्थगित

📅 12-13-14 अगस्त को रुद्रप्रयाग सहित राज्यभर में भारी वर्षा की संभावना।

🚫 श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा हेतु केदारनाथ धाम यात्रा अस्थायी रूप से रोक दी गई है।

🚜 NH डेंजर जोन में 24x7 मशीनें तैनात, टीमें अलर्ट मोड पर।

💧 नदी के जल… pic.twitter.com/JwAQmWTdSN — DM Rudraprayag (@DmRudraprayag) August 11, 2025

District Magistrate Prateek Jain said, "As per the predictions by the IMD, red and orange alerts have been issued in Rudraprayag and other districts of the state. The administration has been put on alert and security arrangements have been made."

Jain urged local residents to avoid staying near water bodies and move to safer locations. He added that river water levels were being closely monitored. "We are keeping a check on the rising water levels of the river here. We also appeal to residents to shift to safer places and be safe," he said.

All relevant personnel, including police, public works department, and disaster management teams, have been instructed to remain vigilant. Jain said authorities will monitor the weather conditions and inform the public when the Kedarnath Yatra will resume.

(With inputs from agencies)