Uttarakhand: Landslide in Chamoli blocks Badrinath National Highway

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], June 29 : Heavy rains have triggered landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand. A landslide in Chhinka of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday blocked the Badrinath National Highway. The work for clearing the road is underway.

"The work of smoothening the blocked Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli, Chhinka is going on. About 100 meters of the highway has been blocked due to a heavy landslide from a hill near Chhinka on Thursday morning due to rain. To remove heavy debris from the highway, additional machines have been installed from both ends of the road," District Magistrate Chamoli wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked the stretch between Mandi and Kullu and aerial shots of the area showed hundreds of commuters stranded on the roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for today and tomorrow in the state.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) around 83 roads and two national highways have been closed in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 35 roads have been blocked in Mandi alone, it said.

