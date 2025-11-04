Uttarakhand: NRLM scheme opens employment opportunities for Chamoli residents, SHGs

Chamoli, Nov 4 The National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) has opened floodgates of employment opportunities for thousands of people across the country, the women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in particular.

In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, hundreds of women engaged with SHGs are utilising the opportunities under the mission and using it to earn their livelihood.

Thousands of women in Chamoli, a border district of Uttarakhand, have opened their business ventures with the assistance provided under NRLM, and today they are funding their own as well as their families’ expenses.

They are increasingly becoming self-reliant by taking advantage of government aid available under the NRLM. They are earning a decent amount of money, running into thousands, by selling mountain products. They are also earning a good income by selling traditional sweets.

While the public is readily purchasing these products, the women are also receiving praise from villagers and local residents and many youngsters are inspired enough who aspire to join the SHGs for living a dignified life.

Beneficiary Kanta Rawat, speaking to IANS, said that through the NRLM, she is marketing mountain products through outlets and earning substantial profits. People are readily accepting these mountain products. Her husband is also supporting her in this endeavour.

Notably, the National Rural Livelihood Mission is a flagship poverty alleviation programme being implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development to reduce poverty by enabling poor households to access gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities, resulting in sustainable and diversified livelihood options for the poor.

The NRLM has become a cornerstone of rural poverty alleviation and women’s empowerment in India as it has opened lines of credit, skills training, and market opportunities for women beneficiaries, thereby enabling sustainable livelihoods and financial resilience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor