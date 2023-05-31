Uttarakhand: Orange alert issued following continuous rainfall in Uttarkashi

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31 : The Uttarakhand State Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Wednesday and a yellow alert for June 1, following continuous rainfall in Uttarkashi since Tuesday night, officials said.

"The Meteorological Department has issued Orange Alert for May 31, 2023, and Yellow Alert for June 1, 2023, following rainfall in Uttarkashi," Uttarkashi Police Uttarakhand tweeted.

The Police have also issued an advisory and asked all the pilgrims to stay in safe places.

"Pilgrims please stay at safe places, do not travel unnecessarily, and park vehicles at safe places, landslides/geo. Travel only when the weather is clear," they added.

"All the devotees coming for Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham Yatra are requested to plan their journey after taking the weather forecast, keep rain cover, umbrella and woolen/warm clothes with them during the journey," they added.

The IMD on Monday issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand where it predicted rain and hailstorm in higher reaches of the state and rain and thunder in the plains of it.

The Meteorological Department predicted rain in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag and light rain in Bageshwar, Almora and Pithoragarh. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of gusty winds blowing at a speed of 70 km.

