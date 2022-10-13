Uttarakhand Police files FIR against UP cops after woman dies in Uddham Singh Nagar clash

Uttarakhand Police on Thursday registered an FIR against over 10 Uttar Pradesh policemen under attempt to murder and other relevant sections of the IPC, following a raid by UP Police on Wednesday in which one woman died.

Late on Wednesday, angry villagers protested and blocked the national highway after a woman was allegedly killed in a clash between UP's Moradabad Police and locals in Bharatpur village of Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar.

"UP Police came here without informing anyone. They were not in uniform, and were not carrying ID cards. Raids are not conducted this way. They entered a house, fired, and a woman lost her life. This is wrong. A case of murder has been registered," Nilesh Anand Bharney, DIG, Kumaon Range at Bharatpur.

The DIG said, "We're probing it. Had they (UP police) informed the local police, they might have been able to help them better as they are aware of the area. Injured UP Police officials went to Moradabad hospital without informing us."

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar, the Additional Director General of Police, Bareilly, said that a police team had gone to Uttarakhand on a search operation for a wanted criminal following which they were taken hostage and were fired upon.

"Two of our personnel are critically injured and they are undergoing treatment. We are investigating the matter. We are in contact with the Uttarakhand Police," he said.

Shalabh Mathur, DIG, (Moradabad) of Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday that six UP police personnel from Moradabad sustained gunshot injuries during the clash with locals in Bharatpur village. The UP police personnel had gone to the Uttarakhand village to apprehend one Jafar, a wanted mining mafia criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

The injured policemen are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Udham Singh Nagar district, DIG Mathur said

"One of our police vehicles was torched and three police weapons are missing", DIG Mathur said.

"The UP Police received intimation from trusted sources that the wanted mining mafia was trying to flee to Uttarakhand. Acting on the tip-off a team reached the spot and started checking every vehicle on Surajnagar Road, Jaspur Mod to nab Jafar", officials said.

"Jafar was spotted in a white SUV and after seeing police, he opened fire at the police team in his attempt to flee. Police official Deepak was shot in the arm", police added.

According to a statement released by UP Police, "the team started following a white SUV, which entered a village and Jafar and his companions took shelter inside a house in Bharatpur village, Uddham Singh Nagar."

The team following the absconders entered the house where they were attacked by Zafar and unidentified persons who started firing at the police. Two policemen Shiv Kumar and Rahul were shot in the leg. The accused also took police hostage and escaped the scene.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Police said they will take fair and legal action in this matter.

A forensic team also reached the site of the incident in Bharatpur village of Udham Singh Nagar district.

( With inputs from ANI )

