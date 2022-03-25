Uttarakhand Police starts 'Defense Forces Help Desk'

Uttarakhand Police has set up Defense Forces Help Desk to address the complaints of families of the army and paramilitary personnel.

Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand has started the Defence Forces Help Desk for the security and quick redressal of complaints of the families of the army and paramilitary forces deployed away from their homes, as per Uttarakhand Police Headquarters.

Ashok Kumar said that there are many soldiers from Uttarakhand in the Indian Army and paramilitary forces. These jawans of the state discharge their duties at the borders/remote areas away from their families. In view of this, Defence Forces Help Desks are being set up in all the districts to help their families and to take legal action on top priority in matters related to security of their properties.

In the Defence Forces Help Desk, the complaints made by the soldiers and their families will be ensured quickly, which will also be supervised from the headquarters level.

