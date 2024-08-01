Uttarakhand Roof Collapse: Children Dead, 9 Injured After Heavy Rain Hits Dilapidated House

In a heart-wrenching incident in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, a roof collapse has resulted in the deaths of two children and left several others injured. The tragedy occurred when an old, dilapidated house succumbed to the pressures of heavy rainfall, causing it to collapse suddenly.

According to District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, eleven people were trapped under the debris. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and rescue operations were launched promptly. While two children were confirmed dead at the site, three others sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. The remaining survivors, though hospitalized, are reported to be out of immediate danger. The deceased were identified as Aas Mohammed (10) and Nagma (8). Speaking about the incident, Haridwar District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said.

The house, described as being in a precarious condition, was unable to withstand the torrential rains that have been affecting the region. This incident highlights the critical need for regular maintenance and inspections of older buildings, especially in areas prone to heavy weather.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the collapse, and relief measures are being coordinated to assist the affected families.