Uttarakhand: Security forces deployed in Purola, imposition of Section 144 to continue, says Uttarkashi DM

Purola (Uttarakhand) [India], June 16 : Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela on Friday said that security forces are deployed in Purola and Section 144 will continue to be imposed in the wake of communal tension in Uttarakhand.

Uttarkashi DM, Abhishek Ruhela said, "Section 144 will not be removed now, the decision will be taken only after taking stock of the situation. Security forces are deployed in Purola and no new attempt will be allowed to vitiate the atmosphere in any way."

After the postponement of the proposed mahapanchayat on June 15 in Uttarakhand's Purola town, peace seems to be getting resorted after three days, since Section 144 was imposed.

Vegetable markets and shops opened on Friday and local people stepped out of their house to buy essential items.

Meanwhile, the district administration plans to continue Section 144 of the CrPC banning the assembly of more than four people until June 19.

The Uttarkashi district administration on Wednesday refused permission for a Mahapanchayat proposed to be held on June 15 in Purola, which has been witnessing communal tensions over an alleged attempt to abduct a minor girl last month.

Meanwhile, a mahapanchayat that was called in Dehradun on June 18 was also cancelled after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured action, the police said.

SSP Dehradun Dilip Singh Kunwar said, "There was an in-principle agreement between the parties and the proposed mahapanchayat has been cancelled after talks were held at several levels and on the assurance of the Chief Minister's action."

The Chief Minister said, "We have appealed to all the people to maintain peace." He said that if anyone tries to vitiate the atmosphere, the law will take its course. "In the incidents that have happened so far, the administration has acted properly. If someone is guilty then the law will work against him. No one should take the law into their hands," he added.

Earlier, the mahapanchayat at Dehradun was called following a meeting of the Ulema and some responsible people under the chairmanship of city Qazi Maulana Mohammad Ahmad Kazmi at Jama Masjid in Doon's Paltan Bazar.

People from the Muslim community hailing from Dehradun, Vikasnagar, Haridwar, Roorkee, Haldwani and Udhamsinghnagar were scheduled to participate in the mahapanchayat, the city Qazi had said earlier.

On June 9, CM Dhami held a high-level meeting in the secretariat and said that the "cases of love jihad that are coming up will be strictly investigated".State DGP Ashok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V Murugesan and officers of the Intelligence Department were present in the meeting.

