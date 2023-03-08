Uzbek national attempting to smuggle medicines worth Rs 89L held at IGI Airport

New Delhi, March 8 An Uzbek national was held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly attempting to smuggle medicines worth over Rs 89 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

A Customs official said that they got a tip-off about the accused and a team was ready to nab him at the airport. The accused had come to board a flight when he was intercepted based on profiling intelligence.

"The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 20,050 strips of Mesopril Kit containing five tablets each and 60 bottles of GC Gold Label powder worth Rs 89,64,409," the official said.

The official added that the passenger has committed offence punishable under Sections 132 and 135 of the Customs Act.

"The passenger was placed under arrest before being sent to 14-day judicial custody," the official added.

