Vadehra to host ‘Kala Bagh’, a collection of Manjit Bawa's works

New Delhi, April 13 The Vadehra Art Gallery in the national capital will host late artist Manjit Bawas exhibition from April 26 to June 18.

Titled ‘Kala Bagh', the exhibition will comprise a series of drawings from across his artistic practice.

Bawa enjoyed spontaneously drawing his compositions without any definition of their utility within the scheme of painting and considered drawing an integral process in his practice. These drawings would naturally evolve into oil paintings.

The artist described his drawings to be "a more effective medium, capturing easily the movement and expression of the subject... While the rough sketches, often just strong lines in charcoal, have a flow about them, the finished work, despite its flowing movements, become formalised and expressive of my style, of what has become synonymous with my art".

Bawa's repertoire is replete with imagery of folk theatre, mythic beings cut off from the circulation of existential modernistic concerns and encircled within the enigma of their own being, of experiences and memories of canonical stories and myths.

His figurations thus challenge the well-worn trope of voyeuristic or cultural reportage; instead, Bawa set out to unite disparate limbs or parts by an enchanting centripetal force that imbues symbolism into his curvature.

His playing with form and colour was a hallmark of his painterly practice, yet it is his drawings and preparatory works that reveal the momentum of his thinking. He identified with the Zen genre of creating, devoting oneself to perfecting the representation of a figure, not only in form but also in essence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor