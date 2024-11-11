Vadodara Blast: Explosion Triggers Massive Fire at IOCL Refinery in Gujarat, Workers Evacuated (Watch Video)

Vadodara, Gujarat (November 13, 2024): A massive fire broke out following an explosion at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in the Koyali area of Vadodara on Monday afternoon. The blast occurred around 4 PM, triggering the blaze, which could be seen from several kilometres away. Workers present at the refinery were evacuated immediately after the explosion.

Vadodara, Gujarat: A major explosion occurred at the IOCL refinery in Koyli. A powerful blast followed by a massive fire broke out at the naphtha tank of the refinery. Firefighting personnel at the refinery are trying to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/KnZVBU5lpe — IANS (@ians_india) November 11, 2024

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: Workers evacuate amid rising smoke after a blast occurred at IOCL refinery in Koyali. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/O1aNAoz5u4 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2024

According to DCP Traffic Jyoti Patel, rescue operations are currently underway, and as of now, there have been no reports of fatalities or serious injuries.

MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela confirmed that he received a call from Bajwa Sarpanch Ajit Patel about the fire. He mentioned that while he tried reaching refinery officials, they were occupied with firefighting efforts. Some injuries have been reported, but thankfully, no fatalities have been confirmed.

Authorities continue to manage the situation as the fire is being brought under control. Further details are awaited.