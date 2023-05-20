Vaishno Devi Shrine Board reviews security, operational preparedness to cope with peak summer rush

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 : With the onset of the summer holidays in many states across the country, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMDSB) which is anticipating a large number of devotees at the Holy Shrine over the next couple of months is gearing up with the foolproof measures to ensure the best pilgrimage experience to the visiting devotees.

The Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg, stated that as summer holidays are inches closer in the country and the Shrine being a tourist destination is expecting a heavy influx of devotees at the Holy Shrine besides at the base camp Katra.

"Thus stressed action on diverse fronts for hassle-free pilgrimage during coming days including issuance and verification of RFID cards, effective crowd management, augmentation of holding areas on the track and in Katra town, working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the Bhawan area, separation of entry, exit routes at Bhawan and all-time surveillance through dedicated CCTV network of over 700 cameras", Garg said.

He further said that security agencies deployed at all entry points should remain more vigilant so that no 'yatri' without frisking and registration enters the track for their pilgrimage.

He further stressed the security agencies and other stakeholders upon verification and census of pony porters besides any suspicious element on the track.

In addition, the Chief Executive Officer also reviewed in detail various components of the Disaster Management measures including firefighting preparedness to ensure a quick and effective response from all stakeholders in the wake of any emergent situation. Besides, directed regular announcements for the decongestion of the crowd on the track.

In the meeting, SSP, Jammu and Kashmir Police highlighted major challenges for the deployed security forces in the coming days for managing the expected influx of pilgrims.

He briefed that ample deployment of forces is already in place and a beat system is prevailing at Bhawan in coordination with SMVDSB and other security agencies on the track to ensure fool-proof security and effective Yatra management, besides multi-tier security grid comprising police, CRPF and other paramilitary forces.

To have a comprehensive review of the security and operational preparedness of the Shrine area, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, presided over a meeting with security agencies today at Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra in this regard.

The meeting was attended by SSP, JKP, Reasi, SP, Katra, Commandant, CRPF, Joint Chief Executive Officers, SMVDSB, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bhawan & Katra, Deputy Director, Subsidiary IB, Assistant Chief Executive Officers, SMVDSB, Assistant Director, Fire & Emergency Services, SDPO Katra & Bhawan and other officers from IB, CID, Army, SMVDSB and intelligence agencies.

