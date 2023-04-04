Varanasi-bound flight makes emergency landing at Shamshadabad after 'technical problem'

By ANI | Published: April 4, 2023 09:34 AM 2023-04-04T09:34:47+5:30 2023-04-04T09:35:02+5:30

New Delhi [India], April 4 : A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport ...

Varanasi-bound flight makes emergency landing at Shamshadabad after 'technical problem' | Varanasi-bound flight makes emergency landing at Shamshadabad after 'technical problem'

Varanasi-bound flight makes emergency landing at Shamshadabad after 'technical problem'

Next

New Delhi [India], April 4 : A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad airport in Telangana on Tuesday, due to a technical problem.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after diverting to Shamshadabad airport.

Officials have cited a "technical problem" for the diversion.

There were 137 passengers on board and all are safe, DGCA said.

The DGCA has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said a senior official.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : varanasi New Delhi Directorate General Of Civil Aviation Dgca Indian civil aviation ministry Under ministry of civil aviation The new delhi municipal council Ministry of civil aviation and directorate general of civil aviation Delhi south-west The directorate general of civil aviation