Varanasi Demolition Drive: 22 Illegal Structures Demolished in Dalmandi for Road Expansion Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Watch Video)

A demolition drive commenced in the Dalmandi area as teams from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Development Authority, backed by a strong police presence, began bulldozer operations. Residents were warned in advance, yet the operation sparked chaos and panic in the locality. The Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) specifically targeted 22 illegal structures, issuing public notices beforehand, and most shops in the area remained closed during the exercise.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: The VDA carries out a demolition drive in Dalmandi, targeting 22 illegal structures. Public notice is issued beforehand, and shops in the area remain closed during the operation.

Yesterday, around 186 houses and other structures, including shops, were slated for demolition in Varanasi as part of the Dal Mandi road widening project. Initially, the demolition was being carried out manually using hammers, but the Varanasi Municipal Corporation has now decided to deploy a JCB to remove encroachments along the road more efficiently.

The road widening work is intended to broaden the route, ensuring easier access to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The operations were coordinated with local police, and a large security deployment was made in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Road widening work resumed in Dalmandi, covering the Muslim area along the new route. Despite protests from property owners, bulldozers were deployed again, with a strong police presence to control the crowd and maintain order

ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi stated, “Demolition operations are currently underway in Dalmandi. The land belongs to Adnan, and action against this property owner began today. The demolition work has been progressing steadily.”