Varanasi schools to remain closed for classes 1-8 till Jan 4 due to cold wave

All schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, informed District Magistrate S Rajalingam on Monday.

"All schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. Along with this, Anganwadi centres will also remain closed. The school closure order will apply to all primary schools, CBSE board, ICSE board, Madarsa board, etc," said the District Magistrate.

On Monday, the Lucknow District Magistrate issued an order that recognised schools in Lucknow will function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Sitapur District Magistrate (DM) issued an order extending holidays for students of class 1 to class 12 of all recognized schools till January 4 in view of severe cold and excessive fog. The step was taken considering the student's interests and health.

The Gorakhpur DM on Sunday also directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and January 3 in view of the cold.

On Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.

( With inputs from ANI )

