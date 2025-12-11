Varanasi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Launches India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Water Taxi Service in Kashi (Watch Video)

Varanasi launched India’s first indigenous hydrogen-powered water taxi, flagged off by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, making the city the ...

Varanasi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Launches India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Water Taxi Service in Kashi (Watch Video)

Varanasi launched India’s first indigenous hydrogen-powered water taxi, flagged off by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, making the city the first in the country to introduce such a service. Operating between Namo Ghat and Ravidas Ghat, the service will feature two taxis—one hydrogen-powered and one electric—running four times a day and accommodating up to 50 passengers. This initiative represents a significant advancement in Kashi’s water transport system and is expected to enhance the overall travel experience for commuters while giving a strong boost to tourism by offering a modern, eco-friendly mode of transport along the city’s historic waterways.

How Will This Benefit Varanasi People?

  • Zero smoke, zero pollution - only water as emission
  • Noise-free travel - peaceful rides for commuters & pilgrims
  • Less road congestion - faster mobility through waterways
  • Boost to tourism & local jobs
  • Pride for Varanasi - among the world's first to adopt
  • Hydrogen-powered transport

 

Vessel Details:

  • 50-seater, fully air-conditioned
  • Runs 8 hours on hydrogen storage
  • Powered by indigenous technology
  • Safe, efficient, and eco-friendly
