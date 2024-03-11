Varkala Floating Bridge Accident: Case Against Operator After 13 Injured in Kerala

Kerala police initiated legal action against the private operator responsible for the floating bridge at Varkala beach, which capsized following a large wave, resulting in injuries to thirteen individuals, including two children. The incident occurred on Saturday.

An FIR has been lodged against the operators of the floating bridge, affiliated with Trichy-based Joy Water Sports, over allegations of operating without adhering to safety protocols.

The FIR was registered under Sections 336, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code for the offences connected with acts endangering life or personal safety of individuals. Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas has affirmed that stringent measures will be taken against those accountable, following a thorough review of the report submitted by the Tourism Director.

We had earlier issued directions to remain cautious during harsh weather conditions. We will take action after considering the report of the Tourism Director, the Minister said. The Varkala Municipality has stated that the private agency managing the operations of the bridge bears responsibility for the incident. According to the FIR, approximately 20 tourists were on the floating bridge at the time of the accident.

Police had earlier said that 13 people were injured in the accident in which a handrail of the bridge was also broken under the impact of the wave. The officers had on Saturday said there was a high tide due to adverse weather conditions and the floating bridge does not usually remain open to the public in such situations. However, it was not closed, officials had said.