VD Satheesan calls Kerala Left Convenor Jayarajan 'captain' of Sangh Parivar's B-Team in state

Kochi, Mar 14 Launching a scathing attack against E.P. Jayarajan, the Convenor of the ruling Left in Kerala, Congress' leader of opposition V. D. Satheesan on Thursday described the veteran CPI-M leader as the captain of the Sangh Parivar forces' B-Team in the state.

“It has now come to light that Jayarajan and his family have a business relationship with the BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar. So it’s natural for him to say that the BJP candidates in a few constituencies are strong, as he has to please his business partner,” Satheesan alleged.

Incidentally, Jayarajan’s wife and son had run into trouble after the Income Tax Department knocked at the doors of a plush Ayurveda resort in his hometown Kannur last year. His wife, a retired cooperative bank employee, was the chairperson, while his son was one of the founder-directors of the resort.

Satheesan was referring to this business of Jayarajan, which he claims is now being run by Chandrasekhar's company.

Jayarajan had recently claimed that the electoral battle in Kerala is between the Left and the BJP, as both have fielded good candidates.

“Not long ago, R. Balasankar, a former editor of the RSS mouthpiece 'Organiser', pointed out that there is a relationship between the CPI-M and the Sangh Parivar forces. Now with business tie-ups like this, Balasankar's remarks have come true. Incidentally, it’s the CPI-M that is creating space for the BJP, but the Congress-led UDF will ensure that the BJP doesn’t open its account in Kerala, and for that, we will go to any extent,” Satheesan said.

