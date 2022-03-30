Vedanti Maharaj's prog in Rewa cancelled after grandson accused of raping minor

Bhopal, March 30 A week-long kathavachan programme of spiritual leader Ram Vilas Vedanti or Vedanti Maharaj in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district was cancelled after his grandson-cum-disciple Mahant Sitaram Das was accused of raping a minor in the same city.

Vedanti Maharaj's kathavachan programme was scheduled from April 1 at Rewa's Manas Bhavan, and his grandson Samarth Tripahi, aka Mahant Sitaram Das, was in the city for the past two weeks to oversee the preparations of the event. The programme was organised to mark the inauguration of a shopping mall of Samadariya group builder.

Until Tuesday afternoon, posters and hoardings of the programme were spotted at several places across Rewa city. However, after the rape incident came to light, they were removed.

"Hanuman katha was scheduled to be held from April 1 to 9 on the occasion of inauguration of a commercial complex and a hotel of the group. Vedanti Maharaj ji was scheduled to arrive on March 31. However, after the rape incident, the programme had to be cancelled," an employee of Samadariya group builder told requesting not to be named.

A 17-year-old girl was raped in Rewa's Raj Niwas (circuit house) on late on March 28. It became public after the victim lodged an FIR in a local police station on March 29. The victim was brought to Raj Niwas by one Vinod Panday, who according to the police, is the main accused in the case and has been arrested.

The victim, who is a first year student in a government college in Rewa, told the police that she was sure that the 'babaji' will help her score well in exams and put an end to all her troubles, police said.

When she reached the Raj Niwas, there were five-six men consuming liquor. She was forced to drink liquor and beaten up for her resistance.

As per the complaint: "She was beaten up for resisting and assaulted sexually. She was threatened with dire consequences if she revealed about the incident. She was taken in a gypsy and dropped at college squire around 11.30 p.m on Monday."

Shiv Kumar Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Rewa, talking to said: "Vinod Pandey has been arrested and hunt to nab other accused including Sitaram Das is on."

Police said that Vinod Pandey is the main accused in the case, however, victim's family alleged that the girl was raped by Sitaram Das, who was living in room number 4 in the circuit house.

"She (victim) was taken to the circuit house to meet one spiritual guru Sitaram Das, who was present in the circuit house. However, she was forced not to mention his name in the FIR due to political influence," the victim's friend said on condition of anonymity.

Police said the Sitaram Das and his driver fled after the incident. The victim's family said he is being protected by a local BJP MLA.

