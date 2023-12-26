Veer Bal Diwas: Shah, Nadda pay tribute to Guru Gobind Singh’s sons

New Delhi, Dec 26 Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday remembered the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, on Tuesday, which is observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

In a post on X, Shah said, "On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert. Their unmatched valor will continue to inspire generations to come."

"Proclaiming their Martyrdom Day as Veer Bal Diwas, Prime Minister Modi Ji has spread the saga of their sacrifice to every corner of the country and the world," the Home Minister said.

Nadda in a post on X said, "I pay my respects to Zorawar Singh Ji and Fateh Singh Ji, the sons of the tenth Guru of Sikhism, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on 'Veer Bal Diwas' dedicated to their martyrdom.

"Their patriotism and religious devotion at a very young age is exemplary. It will continue to inspire all the countrymen to protect the nation and culture from age to age," the BJP chief said.

