Veer Savarkar's sacrifice, courage inspire Indians even today: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], May 28 : The stories related to Veer Savarkar's sacrifice and courage inspire Indians even today, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday.

May 28 happens to be the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar. He was born on this day in 1883.

Adressing the 101st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi recalled the day he visited the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the rigorous sentence.

"I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of Kalapani," he said.

"Veer Savarkar's personality comprised firmness and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature did not appreciate the mentality of slavery at all. Not only the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today," PM Modi said in his monthly radio address.

Further, PM Modi's address found mention of the 'Yuva Sangam' initiative, in which about 1,200 youths toured 22 states for a better understanding of the nation and its diversity.

"India's strength lies in its diversity. There is a lot to see in our country. Keeping this in view, the Ministry of Education has taken an excellent initiative named 'Yuvasangam'. The objective of this initiative is to increase People to People Connect as well as to give an opportunity to the youth of the country to mingle with each other. Higher educational institutions in various states have been linked to it," PM Modi said.

PM Modi addresses the nation through this radio programme on the last Sunday of every month.

The radio program was started on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 international languages through multiple platforms.

