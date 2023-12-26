Vehicle rams into police car inspecting another accident

Panaji: 2 accidents at Bambli on Tuesday added to a long list of accidents reported in the state in the past few weeks. When

police were making a site inspection of the first accident, A Skoda rammed into the police vehicle. 4 vehicles have been damaged in these two accidents.

The first accident on Bamboli highway saw a cargo vehicle ramming into an electric car. This damaged the cargo vehicle's front part and back part of the EV. When Agashi police were informed of the incident, they visited the collision site for inspection. While they were making the site inspection report, a Skoda speeding towards Panaji from Aagashi rammed into the police car from behind. This accident has also caused huge damage to both of the vehicles.

The sudden two accidents disrupted traffic for a while. Later on, the cars were removed from the road with the help of cranes, making way for the vehicles.

The same road had witnessed another accident on Monday which had caused due to the driver feeling unwell. Fortunately, no one was hurt in that accident. Today's accident lightly hurt three people who are being treated at the Goa Medical College.

