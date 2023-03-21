Veteran bureaucrat Praveen Pardeshi is new BNHS chief

By IANS | Published: March 21, 2023 10:39 AM 2023-03-21T10:39:04+5:30 2023-03-21T11:00:08+5:30

By Quaid Najmi Mumbai, March 21 Senior IAS officer and former BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Disclaimer: This post has ...

Veteran bureaucrat Praveen Pardeshi is new BNHS chief | Veteran bureaucrat Praveen Pardeshi is new BNHS chief

Veteran bureaucrat Praveen Pardeshi is new BNHS chief

Next

By Quaid Najmi
Mumbai, March 21 Senior IAS officer and former BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Quaid najmi Quaid najmi IAS Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Municipal corporation of greater mumbai Municipal corporation greater mumbai Mumbai municipal corporation Mumbai municipal Greater mumbai municipal corporation Brihanmumbai mumbai corporation