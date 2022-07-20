Veteran journalist seeks police protection, alleges receiving threat calls

Senior TV journalist Rajat Sharma has approached the Delhi Police alleging that he has been receiving threatening calls from unknown people. According to an Indian Express report, Sharma has requested police protection. Sharma is known for his show Aap Ki Adalat in which he is seen interviewing politicians and celebrities in a courtroom-like setting.Rajat Sharma has interviewed more than 750 guests on his show and recently Aap Ki Adalat celebrated 21 years of broadcast thereby making it the longest running show in India’s television history.