VHP withdraws protest against Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' movie

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will not oppose the Shah Rukh Khan's spy-thriller 'Pathaan' for the "time being" as changes have been made in the movie, said VHP spokesperson Shriraj B Nair.

"For the time being, we will not oppose the film as it would not be right to protest without seeing the movie," said Shriraj B Nair while talking to ANI.

He stated that appropriate changes were made to the movie after the objections were raised by VHP.

"As far as our earlier objections are concerned, we objected to the misuse of the saffron colour and the use of words like 'shameless colour'. Keeping our objection in mind, the changes made in the film are correct. If after watching the movie we feel that there is something wrong, then we will reconsider," Nair added.

Notably, 'Pathaan' landed in a controversy after its song 'Besharam Rang' was released.

On January 5, members of Bajrang Dal created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur during the promotion of the film. The Bajrang Dal members during their protest tore down pictures of Shah Rukh Khan as well as his co-stars.

The protesters also threatened the mall authority that if this film is released, then they will start an even fiercer protest.

The protesters were captured in a video damaging property of the mall.

In a video shared by the VHP, protesters could be seen shouting slogans and tearing posters and large cut-outs of 'Pathaan's star cast.

The controversy started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, aired his objections to one of the songs of the movie, released as 'Besharam Rang'.

Mishra then told media persons, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

'Pathaan' is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and stars SRK, Deepika and John Abraham.

The adrenaline-pumping film was released on January 25 in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

( With inputs from ANI )

