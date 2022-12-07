Vice Chief of Army Staff on 3-day Malaysia visit

New Delhi, Dec 7 Lieutenant General B.S. Raju, the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) has embarked on a three-day visit to Malaysia.

During the visit, the Vice Chief will take forward the defence cooperation between India and Malaysia through multiple meetings with senior military and civilian leadership of the country.

A troop of Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles Regiment is already in Malaysia for an international military exercise 'Harimau Shakti -2022'.

The Indian Army is conducting the joint military exercise in Malaysia with the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian Army. In this exercise, Indian and Malaysian Armies will share experiences gained during the execution of various operations in jungle terrain.

An Army official said that the VCOAS is scheduled to call on the Deputy Chief of Malaysian Army and Chief of Staff of Malaysian Armed Forces, where he will exchange ideas on issues of mutual interest. He will also engage in extensive discussions with CEO Malaysian Institute of Defence & Strategic Studies. On December 9, the VCOAS will witness various training activities of the ongoing joint Exercise 'Harimau Shakti' and interact with the troops.

The visit of the VCOAS will further deepen the bilateral relationships between the two Armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues, the Army official added.

According to the ministry of defence, the joint exercise between Indian Army and Malaysian Army, includes the establishment of a joint command post, joint surveillance centre, sharing expertise in employment of aerial assets, technical demonstrations, casualty management & casualty evacuation apart from planning logistics at the Battalion level. Joint field training exercises, joint combat discussions and joint demonstrations will culminate with a two-day validation exercise, where special emphasis will be on enhancing tactical skills and enhancing inter-operability between the forces and to promote Army to Army relations.

The Indian Army informed that combat-experienced troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of Indian Army and the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian Army are participating in the exercise this year to share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance inter-operability in planning & execution of various operations in jungle terrain. The scope of this exercise involves a Command Planning Exercise (CPX) at the Battalion level and Company level Field Training Exercise (FTX) on sub-conventional operations in jungle terrain, the Army added.

India - Malaysia joint military Exercise 'Harimau Shakti' commenced at Pulai, Kluang, Malaysia on 28th November. The India Malaysia joint military exercise will culminate on 12th December. The exercise is an annual training event between the Indian and Malaysian Army which is being conducted since 2012, the official added.

'Harimau Shakti' will enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army and the Malaysian Army, which in turn will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations, the ministry official added.

