Vice President visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 21 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid obeisance at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Vice President said, "Blessed to have the darshan at the sacred Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple today and prayed for the welfare and happiness of all. The tranquil ambience and captivating architecture of the majestic temple showcase Kerala's rich heritage."

"May the Lord's blessings continue to touch the countless souls seeking guidance and solace," he added.

Dhankhar is on a two-day visit to the State.

On Monday, he will inaugurate the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly building in Thiruvananthapuram, where he will address the gathering and release a Souvenir of Kerala Legislature International Book Festival - 2023.

The Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on May 22, 1998 by former President KR Narayanan.

Later in the day, the Vice President Dhankhar will visit the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kannur, where he will interact with the cadets. This marks the first visit by any Vice President to the INA.

During the tour of Kannur, Vice President Dhankhar will pay respects to his teacher Rathna Nair at her residence in Thalassery. Nair taught Dhankhar when he was a student of Sainik School, Chittorgarh.

