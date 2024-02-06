Video: Agra Police Helps Russian Tourists Recover Lost Money Worth Over Rs 1 Lakh Within an Hour

In a remarkable display of efficiency and dedication, the Agra Police swiftly acted upon receiving information about missing cash belonging to a female tourist from Russia who was visiting Agra. Within the span of just one hour, with the assistance of CCTV cameras, the police successfully located and recovered 500 Euros and 800 dollars, amounting to a total of Rs 1,10,900.

"अतिथि देवो भव:"!



Tourist - We are very thankful of #Agra_Police , As we got our lost money in the evening.



रूसी पर्यटक के खोए रुपए कुछ ही देर में #थाना_हरीपर्वत पुलिस द्वारा खोजकर,पर्यटक के सुपुर्द करने के उपरांत अतिथि द्वारा कुछ इस तरह जताया #आगरा_पुलिस का आभार।#UPPCarespic.twitter.com/bp5QA8WL7X — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) February 5, 2024

Echoing the timeless adage, "Guests are like God," the grateful tourist expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the prompt and effective response from the Agra Police. "We are very thankful to Agra Police, as we got our lost money back in the evening," she remarked, reflecting the sentiment of relief and gratitude shared by many visitors who find themselves in similar predicaments.

The swift resolution of the incident underscores the commitment of the Agra Police to ensuring the safety and well-being of tourists within the city. Acting with diligence and professionalism, the Haripur police swiftly located the lost money and promptly returned it to the distressed tourist.

The Agra Police, through their official X handle, shared the heartening news of the successful recovery, garnering praise and appreciation from citizens and visitors alike. This remarkable feat stands as a shining example of the Agra Police's unwavering commitment to serving and safeguarding the interests of all individuals within their jurisdiction.