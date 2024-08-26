Video on rape threat to Abhishek Banerjee’s daughter; WBCPCR takes sumo motu cognisance

Kolkata, Aug 26 West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a viral video on social media in which a rape threat has been issued against the minor daughter of Trinamool Congress’ General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee.

In a letter issued to the Superintendent of Basirhat Police district, a copy of which is available with IANS, the WBPCR chairperson Tulika Das called for immediate police intervention in the matter.

The threat, as shown in the viral video, was issued at a protest rally over the gruesome rape and murder of a woman junior doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata recently.

“The Commission has taken suo-motu cognisance of the video that has gone viral on social media (clip attached) wherein it is noticed that among the huge gathering of people one miscreant can be heard threatening the minor daughter of Abhishek Banerjee, a member of a political party, of rape and is publicly announcing a reward of Rs 10 crore. It is also reported that the said miscreant is a resident of Malancha village in the Minakhan CD block,” the letter read.

In the letter, the WBCPCR Chairperson has also requested the police to enquire and take appropriate action in the matter.

The commission has also asked the police whether any FIR has been registered in the matter and action taken for the safety and security of the minor girl.

“You are also requested to furnish an action taken report of the instant case along with copies of the FIR and other relevant documents, to the Commission within two days of the receipt of this letter so as to enable the Commission to take further step/s in the instant case.

“In case, any other Commission duly constituted under any law, has also taken up this matter with you or any other authority, a copy of their communication may also be furnished,” the letter read.

