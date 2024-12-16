Vijay Diwas: Indian and Bangladesh Army exchange sweets at border

Agartala, Dec 16 The Indian Army personnel on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of ‘Vijay Diwas’ exchanged sweets with Bangladesh forces at Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) here.

A senior official said that the exchange of sweets was done symbolising unity and goodwill between the two forces and two nations.

Senior Army officers of India and Bangladesh were present at the Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) check post during the exchange of sweets between the two armed forces.

“This tradition shall be a hallmark in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations,” the official said.

On the occasion, the Army and various other organisations on Monday organised a series of events in Tripura, from where the Indian Army had launched major offensive campaigns and operations during the 1971 war and the local population supported the cause.

Earlier on Monday, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Red Shield Division commander and other senior officials from the Army paid their rich and heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers at the iconic Albert Ekka War Memorial on the outskirts of Agartala.

In the evening, a cultural programme was held at the Albert Ekka War Memorial where Tourism and Transport Minister Shushanta Chowdhury was present on behalf of the Tripura government.

Senior government and Indian Army officials were also present at the event.

A defence spokesman said that the event showcased the indomitable spirit and eternal sacrifice of the soldiers, igniting fervour of patriotism amongst the attendees.

The minister honoured veterans from Tripura who had participated in the 1971 operations and distributed prizes to children who excelled in various competitions held as part of the Vijay Diwas celebrations.

The minister highlighted the pivotal role played by the Indian Army in 1971.

The event culminated with a Barakhana with Ex-servicemen (ESMs) and troops from Agartala, reinforcing community bonds and appreciation.

“This celebration not only honoured our heroes but also instilled a renewed sense of pride and commitment to uphold their legacy among all present,” the spokesman said.

