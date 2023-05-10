Violence in Manipur a well-planned conspiracy: JNU Professor

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Bhagat Oinam said that the violence in Mpur was committed under a well-planned conspiracy.

A press conference was held at the Press Club of India, Delhi by the People's Alliance for Peace and Progress Mpur and Delhi Mpuri Society on Tuesday pertaining to the violence in Mpur.

Professor Bhagat Oinam said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party government has taken strict action against the drug mafia and that is why the drug mafia became active in this incident and they have a big role in this Mpur violence."

Professor Bhagat Oinam also alleged that through electoral politics in Mpur, dominating the influence of Kukis who came from outside unconstitutionally and registered as voters is one of the objectives and that is why this violence happened and people of a particular community were targeted.

Prof. Bhagat Oinam said, "There is a fear in the Kuki community that if the Meitei community is given ST status, then the jobs of the Kuki community will be at risk, this is also a reason for the violence."

Prof. Bhagat Oinam made a serious allegation that the people of the Kuki community who have come from Myanmar in an unconstitutional manner have also got jobs in the Central Government, it is a matter of investigation as to who made documents of their being Indians

"Some outsiders targeted and destroyed the 200-year-old Shiva temple in the Kogru Hills of Mpur," he added.

On the other hand, Rubina, a victim of Mpur violence, said, "Timely help was not provided to us at the time of Mpur violence, if the government had helped us on time and controlled the violence, then such a big incident would not have happened. This is a failure of the state government."

Rubina also alleged that in this violence, people from the Maitai community were targeted and their houses were demolished.

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps met Mpur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and discussed the prevailing security situation in the state.

"GOC Spear Corps called on the Hon'ble Chief Minister of #Mpur, Mr N Biren Singh; discussed the prevailing security situation and synergised ongoing efforts to provide humtarian assistance and restore normalcy. Hon'ble Chief Minister lauded the efforts of Army and Assam Rifles @adgpi," SpearCorps.IndianArmy tweeted.

On Monday, CM Biren Singh urged people to maintain peace while informing them that a high-level inquiry will be conducted to hold those responsible for the violence to account and also act on those who failed to discharge their responsibilities in containing the unrest.

In his first public reaction to the ethnic clashes that have put the Northeast state on the boil, the Mpur CM also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for monitoring the situation and sending central forces to restore normality at the earliest.

He assured media persons that those stranded in the ongoing violence were being provided with the best possible care.

The Mpur CM added, "Around 60 people have lost their lives so far while 231 have suffered injuries in the violence. Also, about 1,700 houses were burned down in the unfortunate incidents (rioting) on May 3. I appeal to the people to restore peace and calm to the state."

He also appealed to the people not to block or obstruct the movement of public transport.

Clashes erupted in the Northeast state after the high court directed the state government to consider including the majority community of Mpur in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor