Violence inherited in Congress's DNA, says MoS Pratima Bhoumik

A day after a series of clashes between the supporters of Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party rocked Tripura's capital city Agartala, Union Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik on Sunday alleged that hooliganism and violence are inherited in Congress's DNA.

Speaking exclusively toafter a visit to West Agartala Women's Police Station, Bhoumik launched a scathing attack on ex-minister Sudip Roy Barman, who recently deserted the BJP to join Congress.

Justifying his unceremonious exit from the BJP, she said, "They (Barman and Asish Saha) can't adjust in a party like BJP. This is why they left. Violence and hooliganism are in their DNA."

"Giving shelter to goons can't make someone a leader. The people of Tripura understood it very well and that is why they could not taste power and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the political change of guard became possible," Bhoumik added.

Bhoumik was referring to the Congress's repeated failure in securing victory against the Left parties in Tripura.

On the attacks, she said, "All the media persons are witnesses of the violence. I was standing in front of the Congress Bhavan to make sure that none of our workers attack the office driven by excitement. We have been strictly instructed by our party not to attack any party office belonging to the BJP."

She said that petrol bombs and stones were hurled targeting the BJP's protest rally taken out to condemn the vandalism in BJP party offices.

"People of Agartala have witnessed how women were brought in the Congress office to attack the BJP's rally. They have proved what kind of politics they believe in. The politics of Congress and BJP are poles apart," said Bhoumik.

The Union Minister also extended her sincere thanks to the women cops who saved her last night from getting hurt by a petrol bomb, and said, "They have given me a new life. I extend my thanks and gratitude towards the women cops of West Agartala Police Station."

She also spoke about the Manipur elections where she played a crucial role in shaping the BJP's campaign and said that Manipur is set to witness another saffron wave.

"From 2016, we formed government sin Northeastern states. In 2021, we retained power in Assam, in 2022 we shall once again see a BJP government in Manipur and finally in 2023 Tripura is set to get its BJP government again," Bhoumik added.

( With inputs from ANI )

