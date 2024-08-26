Viral video shows RG Kar's ex-principal’s associates assembling at seminar hall after discovery of body

Kolkata, Aug 26 A video has gone viral on social media allegedly showing some close confidants of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Sandip Ghosh at the seminar hall after the body of the woman junior doctor was discovered on August 9 morning.

However, the body of the doctor who became the victim of a ghastly rape and murder, is not visible in the video, the authenticity of which could not be verified by IANS.

Following surfacing of the video allegedly showing Ghosh’s confidants, including a lawyer, assembling near the scene of the crime, the leaders of Opposition parties in West Bengal have raised apprehensions about evidence loss and tampering.

BJP’s state General Secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay told media persons that because of the presence of so many people at the scene of crime, there would surely be footprints and fingerprints of those persons there and the evidence would have been compromised.

He also alleged that this could have been done deliberately.

“There is a high possibility of tampering with evidence. Those who are responsible for tampering and for the loss of evidence are equally guilty and they should be arrested immediately,” he said.

Soon after the video went viral a senior officer of Kolkata Police, gave clarifications on its contents, where she indirectly admitted that the video was of the seminar hall.

According to Deputy Commissioner (central division) of city police, Indira Mukherjee, the size of the seminar room was 50x32 feet, out of which the police cordoned off a 40 feet radius around the body of the victim immediately after reaching the spot.

“The video that has surfaced shows that area of the cordoned-off zone. Only police personnel, members of the forensic team and those who were responsible for shifting of the body were allowed within the 40 feet area which was cordoned off,” she said.

However, she did not give any answer on what a lawyer was doing at the scene of the crime.

“The hospital authorities can give the answer, since probably the lawyer was associated with them,” she said.

Legal brains, however said that instead of cordoning only a portion of the seminar hall, the entire hall should have been cordoned off barring entry of others in the room.

