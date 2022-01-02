'Virangana Lakshmibai' is new name for Jhansi railway station

Jhansi, Jan 2 The New Year has dawned with the Jhansi railway station being renamed as 'Virangana Lakshmibai' railway .

New signages have been put up in place of Jhansi railway station as well as on the main entrance of the station.

The station also got its new code abbreviation VGLB against the earlier one JHS. The new numerical code of the station is 13309727.

Constructed by the Britishers in late 1880, Jhansi railway station is an important junction connecting the north to the south.

Meanwhile, there have been mixed reactions as many people have said that the name of Jhansi should also be included.

A 'strong' social media campaign has also started against the change of name while many social groups have submitted their memorandum to the district administration officials as well as to Jhansi MP, Anurag Sharma, requesting to add Jhansi to the new name.

A local businessman, Satyadev Tiwari, said "Both Jhansi and Rani Lakshmibai are complementary to each other and dropping the city's name is an insult to Rani who got martyred for her city. All over the world she is famous as Rani Jhansi".

BJP MP Anurag Sharma told reporters "It is only the railway station's name that has been changed while the division is still known as Jhansi division."

