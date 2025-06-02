Virat Kohli-Owned One 8 Commune Pub in Bengaluru Booked for Violating Smoking Laws

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's One 8 Commune pub and restaurant in Bengaluru was booked under the COTPA Act (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) violations, citing that a smoking zone was not available within the premises. The pub has received frequent notices. Last year, the Bengaluru civic body had issued a notice to Kohli on a complaint alleging fire safety violations.

The pub is located on the sixth floor of a Ratnams Complex on Kasturba Road near the Chinnaswamy stadium, had been alleged of operating without implementing mandated fire safety measures or obtaining a fire department clearance certificate.

Karnataka | Cubbon Park Police registered a suo-moto case against Virat Kohli-owned One 8 Commune pub and restaurant in Bengaluru for COTPA Act (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) violations. The pub has been booked under Sections 4 and 21 of COTPA Act for not having a… — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2025

The management of One8 Commune had allegedly failed to respond or take corrective action despite a previous notice. The civic body had given the establishment a 7-day deadline to provide an explanation, warning of legal action if compliance is not ensured.

The Bengaluru Police had registered an FIR against One8 Commune in June 2024, along with other establishments on MG Road, for operating beyond the stipulated time.

