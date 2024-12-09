Vishal Mega Mart IPO: Check Latest GMP and Other Key Details of Rs 8,000 Crore Issue

Vishal Mega Mart Limited's initial public offering (IPO) issue of Rs 8,000 crore is scheduled to open on 11 December 2024 and close on 13 December. The hypermarket company has set the IPO price band between Rs 74 and Rs 78 per equity share. Interested investors can apply for the IPO in lots, with one lot comprising 190 shares.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP

Ahead of the IPO's subscription opening, Vishal Mega Mart's shares have been actively trading in the grey market. According to market experts, the company's shares are currently trading at a premium of Rs 24 in the grey market, up from Rs 17 on Sunday. This Rs 7 increase reflects growing investor interest despite the adverse trend in the Indian stock market.

Market analysts see this rise in the grey market premium (GMP) as a positive signal for the IPO. They attribute it to favourable market sentiment and the company's strong positioning in the organised retail segment.

Brokerage firm Sharekhan highlighted that Vishal Mega Mart is one of India's largest organised retail players, with a strong presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The brokerage noted that at the lower and upper price bands, the stock is valued at 28x and 29x its FY2024 EV/EBITDA, respectively.

Also Read | Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO to Open on December 9, 2024; Price Band Set at Rs52-Rs55 Per Share.

The firm stated in its IPO analysis, "The company has devised store expansion plans and strategies to boost store-level sales, which could drive revenue growth in the coming years. Additionally, increasing the share of private brands and improving store-level efficiencies are expected to enhance margins."

About Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart caters primarily to middle and lower-middle-income customers in India. It offers products across three major categories: clothing, general merchandise, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), including both in-house and third-party brands. As of 30 June 2024, the company operates 626 stores nationwide, along with a mobile app and website.