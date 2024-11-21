Vizag Imposes Ban on Single-Use Plastic as Pollution Levels Surge

In response to the rising pollution levels in Visakhapatnam, the Telangana government imposed a ban on the use of single-use plastics in the district on Thursday. To mitigate the environmental impact, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed the use of biodegradable materials as replacements for plastic products.

To address air pollution, the previous government had allocated Rs 19.15 crore under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) for the years 2022 to 2024. The Union government had also contributed Rs 129.25 crore to combat pollution. However, the pollution control measures implemented by the previous administration were reportedly less effective due to negligence.

The state government has pledged to review the current pollution levels in Visakhapatnam and take appropriate actions to address the situation. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Visakhapatnam was recorded at 184, which falls under the "moderate" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In contrast, Delhi, which has been grappling with severe air pollution since Diwali, reported an AQI of 378 at 11 a.m. Thursday, categorizing it as "very poor." This highlights the growing challenge of managing air quality in several major cities across India.