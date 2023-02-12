Vizag steel plant explosion: Andhra Minister Amarnath visits accident victims at hospital

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday visited the local Seven Hills Hospital in Visakhapatnam to meet the victims who were injured at the Vizag Steel Plant explosion.

At least ten people were injured after an explosion occurred at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

Amarnath met the patients and enquired about the accident. Later, he also talked to doctors and asked about the severity of the injuries of the victime and accident. The minister directed Doctors to provide better treatment to all the injured.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that two of the injured people are out of danger, three had 50 to 65 per cent burns and the rest had 20 to 25 per cent burns.

The minister directed the plant authorities to ensure that there is no discrimination in providing medical assistance to the victims.

Minister Amarnath said that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered officials to be prepared if any injured person is to be airlifted to Mumbai for better medical assistance if the need arises and he has also spoken to the concerned doctors in Mumbai in this regard.

Amarnath informed that the Andhra government will order an inquiry into the accident adding that there will be no compromise on the safety of the workers.

Later Minister Amarnath met the affected families.

The Andhra Minister was accompanied by MLA Tippala Nagireddy, YCP Visakha District President Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and others.

Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy also visited the injured persons.

"We took the matter of the accident to the attention of MP Vijay Sai Reddy's coordinator YV Subbareddy. The two seriously injured have been requested to seek immediate medical attention in Mumbai. We will provide better healthcare to contract employees or permanent employees. YSRCP government stands behind every worker," said Nagireddy.

According to officials, liquid iron material exploded at steel melting shop-2 of the Plant. The injured persons were shifted to the Steel Plant General Hospital for treatment.

"The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) fire tenders rushed to the spot and the situation in under control," a senior official said.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor