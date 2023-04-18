Vizag Steel Plant official dies under suspicious circumstances

Visakhapatnam, April 18 An official of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has died under suspicious circumstances, sources said here on Tuesday.

T. V. V. Prasad (50), working as Deputy General Manager in the Production, Planning and Monitoring (PPM) department, was found dead while on duty on Monday.

The officer reportedly collapsed and died while going to his office chamber on the third floor of the building. Other employees rushed him to the primary health centre and from there he was taken to Steel General Hospital but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Prasad had been associated with VSP since 1995.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor