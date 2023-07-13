Volunteer flings woman at Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's event

Noida, July 13 During a religious congregation of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's 'divya darbar' in Greater Noida, a 'sevadar' (volunteer) threw a woman devotee across the barricade.

The incident took place on Wedneday at Greater Noida when Dhirendra Shastri was addressing a crowd.

In the video, a woman can be seen breaking the security barricade and reaching in front of Dhirendra Shastri's stage. A volunteer picks up the woman and throws her across the barricade.

An FIR has been lodged in Surajpur police station of Greater Noida in the matter.

The sub-inspector posted on the spot at the time of the incident has been suspended.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor