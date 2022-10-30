VVSS wants to give power of attorney to Yogi in Gyanvapi case

Varanasi, Oct 30 In another twist to the ongoing Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi feud, the Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) chief Jitendra Singh Visen has said that the power of attorney of all cases related to Gyanvapi mosque compound being pursued by the VVSS, will be handed over to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"A proposal in this regard has been sent to the chief minister," he added.

The district government counsel (DGC) Alok Chandra Shukla, however, termed it a publicity gimmick and said, "There is no question of giving the power of attorney to the Chief Minister in this matter."

Visen refused to divulge whether the Chief Minister was willing to accept the offer or if there was any communication in this regard.

"We have sent our proposal to the Chief Minister. In fact, our lawyers have already started preparing the legal documents for this purpose," he said.

He also declined to say anything about the purpose of giving the power of attorney to the Chief Minister.

"We will inform you in detail about the matter a day before handing over the power of attorney to the Chief Minister," he stated.

"All legal formalities in this regard would be completed by November 15. Almost all the cases related to Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi were filed by us. But at present, only five cases - Maa Shringar Gauri case, Bhagwan Adi Vishweshwar Virajman case besides three others - are being pursued by us," the VVSS chief said.

Visen further said, "The power of attorney of these five cases will be handed over to Yogi Adityanath after completing the legal process. Since there are many cases with multiple plaintiffs, it will take some time to transfer the power."

