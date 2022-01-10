W Bengal begins administering COVID-19 vaccine 'precautionary dose'

West Bengal on Monday began administering 'precautionary dose' for health workers, frontline workers, senior citizens with comorbidities.

"274 days after the second dose, a person is eligible to take 'precautionary dose'. We got a good amount of responses on the first day. Though initially, we faced some problems with the CO-WIN registration, now the problem has been sorted" said Dr Anupam Das, In-charge of Vaccination of Peerless hospital in Kolkata.

"A vaccinated person can also get COVID-19 positive but the seriousness of the disease will not be much", added Dr Das.

Meanwhile, West Bengal today recorded 19,286 new cases taking the total active cases in the state to 89,194. Kolkata itself reported the highest with 5,363 new cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor