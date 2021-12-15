W Bengal records first Omicron case, state extends COVID-19 lockdown till January 15

West Bengal on Wednesday extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till January 15 next year in view of the spread Omicron variant. However, the state government relaxed restrictions related to the movement of people from December 24 to January 1 for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The move follows after the state recorded its first case of Omicron today after a seven-year-old boy, resident of Murshidabad district, tested positive for the new coronavirus variant. The boy had returned to Bengal from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad.

According to the order by the state government, restrictions relating to the movement of people and vehicles between 11 PM to 5 AM will continue to be in force but will be relaxed for Christmas and New Year celebrations from December 24, 2021 to January 1, 2022.

"Further, all shops, restaurants and bars may remain open as per the normal operational hours and late closing of bars may be allowed as per the extant rules, from December 24, 2021 to January 1, 2022," added the order.

COVID-19 protocols such as mask-wearing, maintenance of physical distancing and hygiene will continue to be followed as usual. "Employers/ management bodies/owners/supervisors of all offices, establishments and workplaces shall be responsible for the provisioning of all COVID safety measures including regular sanitization of work places, vaccination of employees and for compliance of stated directives and COVID appropriate norms," added the order.

District administration, police commissioners and local authorities have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the stated directives.

( With inputs from ANI )

