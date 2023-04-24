"Want Shaista Parveen to run for mayor": BSP MLA Umashankar Singh

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Umashankar Singh on Sunday said his party wants Shaista Parveen, wife of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, to run for the Mayoral elections in Prayagraj.

He said Shaista Parveen has not been named in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder of BSP leader Raju Pal.

Atiq Ahmed was brought to UP from Ahmedabad on transit remand and taken into custody in connection with the twin murder cases.

"We made Shaista Parveen join the party and also wanted her to stand for the Mayoral elections in Prayagraj. Till now, neither the government nor the police has come up with any video that shows Shaista having anything to do with the incident," the BSP MLA told reporters here.

He said the day Shaista is linked to the case, the party will snap all ties with her.

"The day she gets involved, the BSP will sever all ties with her," he said, adding that as of now, no action has been taken by the party against her and she is still with the party.

Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh Police conducted raids in search of Shaista Parveen in Kaushambi.

"Raids were conducted in search of Shaista Parveen, wife of gangster Atiq Ahmed. A search operation was conducted after receiving information about some criminals hiding. The operation lasted for about 2 hours. A drone camera was also used in operation. However, the operation did not prove successful today," Samar Bahadur, ASP, Kaushambi told earlier.

Atiq and Ashraf were killed on April 15 night while being taken for a medical checkup. They were shot dead at point-blank range by three miscreants posing as mediapersons. They were killed in the presence of the police.

The three shooters Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari turned themselves in immediately after and were arrested at the scene.

