Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, May 30 Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a wanted criminal previously involved in 17 cases, including murder, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as 49-year-old Dinesh Kumar alias Dina, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

He was wanted in an NDPS case of Crime Branch, Delhi Police.

A reward of Rs 50,000 was also declared for information leading to his arrest.

According to the police, specific input was received that Dinesh, who was declared Proclaimed Offender, would come to Sarai Kale Khan Bus Stand to meet his associate.

"Accordingly, a trap was laid at the spot and Dinesh was apprehended," said Alok Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

The DCP said that Dinesh is a hard-core criminal and was previously involved in several cases of the NDPS Act, murder, attempt to murder, abduction, Arms Act among others registered in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"It has also come to notice that he was a practicing Advocate at Aligarh Courts. The accused has also divulged that he has remained involved in criminal activities since his college days. In 2009, he was arrested in a murder case wherein he had killed one Chunna, a resident of Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, due to family enmity," said the official.

In 2020, Dinesh was also apprehended by the Crime Branch with 84 kg of marijuana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor