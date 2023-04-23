Wanted fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab's Moga Police

Amritpal Singh, fugitive preacher who has been on the run since March 18, today surrendered before Punjab police in Moga, sources said. He has been detained by the police.Amritpal Singh is being shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh, where eight of his aides are already being held under the National Security Act.

Amritpal Singh, who the government describes as a Khalistani-Pakistan agent, has been active in Punjab for the past few years and is often seen escorted by armed supporters. He claims to be a follower of the Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and is known as "Bhindranwale 2.0" among his supporters.

Despite being sighted in several CCTV footage and photos with changed appearances at many places, including Patiala, Kurukshetra and Delhi, Amritpal Singh managed to remain elusive for over a month.While on the run, two videos and one audio clip of Amritpal surfaced on social media. In one of his two videos, which surfaced on March 30, he had asserted that he was not a fugitive and would soon appear.The pro-Khalistan preacher had claimed that he was not like those who would flee the country.